CANTON (AP) — Now that the Dallas Cowboys have taken care of business in the Hall of Fame game, they’re going to hang around for a couple of days.

Why not? The boss is about to get a gold jacket.

With no stars and few starters on the field Thursday night, the Cowboys edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-18.

The idea, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said, was to get the young players lots of action, win the game, then get ready for owner Jerry Jones’ induction on Saturday night.

The Cowboys were without Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Witten and Sean Lee, while the Cardinals gave Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson, Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu the night off.