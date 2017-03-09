COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts came from behind to topple the New Philadelphia Quakers, 56-44, on Wednesday night, securing their spot in the Division II district final.

After a home loss to the Quakers earlier in the seasons, no. 2 Meadowbrook knew they had a tough route to the finals on Wednesday night. The Colts battled back from a bevy of early turnovers and a first-quarter deficit, finally breaking away for good in the fourth quarter to assert their dominance over New Phila.

The Colts were led in scoring Trey Singleton with 16 points, Logan Wolverton with 13 points and Konnor Roberts with 12.

New Philadelphia had two players in double digits: Michael Karl with 18 points and Tyler Cox with 11.

With the win, Meadowbrook advances to the Div. II district finals, where they will take on the defending state champion John Glenn Little Muskies. On Wednesday night, OHSAA officials indicated that game will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Coshocton High School.