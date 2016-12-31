GLENDALE,Arizona–A birth in the College Football Playoff is on the line this evening in Arizona, as the Ohio State Buckeyes meet Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers are trying to get back to the College Football Playoff national championship game for the second consecutive season.

The Buckeyes won the first playoff after the 2014 season and a victory against the Tigers would put coach Urban Meyer a win away from him fourth national championship.

A key match up for the game is Ohio State’s offensive line vs. Clemson’s defensive line in pass protection. The Buckeyes have allowed 25 sacks. At 2.08 per game, that ranks 63rd in the nation. Thirteen of those sacks came against Michigan and Penn State.

Odds makers have the Buckeyes by 3.

The game begins at 7 pm this evening. Tune in to WILE FM, 97.7 beginning at 5:30 as we join the Ohio State Radio Network, to bring you all the action.