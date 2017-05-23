INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Max Chilton and rookie Ed Jones have turned the fastest laps in the second-to-last practice for this year’s Indianapolis 500.

Chilton had a top speed of 228.592 mph Monday. Jones was second at 228.118. Pole-winner Scott Dixon was third at 227.165.

Points leader Simon Pagenaud had the fastest Chevrolet on the 2.5-mile oval at 226.998 as drivers worked on race-day setups.

Australia’s James Davison also made his May debut. He turned 88 laps as the replacement driver for the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 car. Davison’s fastest lap was 223.670.

Drivers will return to the track for the final practice Friday. The race is scheduled for Sunday.

The practice was stopped briefly after Oriol Servia pulled over with his car smoking.