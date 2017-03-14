CLEVELAND (AP) – Larry Sanders walked away from the NBA. He’s coming back to a team that needs his help.

Sanders, who left the league two years ago after five seasons with Milwaukee, signed Monday with the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-11 shot blocker brings some needed frontcourt depth to the struggling NBA champions, who are just 2-5 in March and have been giving up way too many easy baskets.

The Cavs have been in the market for a big man since Andrew Bogut broke his left leg just 58 seconds into his debut with Cleveland last week. As expected, the Cavs waived Bogut, who sent well wishes to Sanders on Twitter.

With one month left in the regular season, the Cavs remain a work in progress.