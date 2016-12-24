CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will carry a four-game winning streak into their Christmas Day rematch of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James dropped in 19 points and Kevin Love had 14 and 15 rebounds as the Cavs hammered the visiting Brooklyn Nets, 119-99. Kyrie Irving added 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who never trailed and built a 46-point lead in the second half. James, Love and Irving were removed from the game with 3:57 left in the third quarter and the Cavs ahead 90-48.

The Cavaliers are an Eastern Conference-leading 22-6 following their ninth win in 10 games.

Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will miss at least three months following surgery on his right thumb, a major injury that will have a ripple effect for the defending NBA champions. The team says Smith, who suffered a “complex fracture” earlier this week, will need 12 to 14 weeks of recovery time.

Golden State warmed up for its Christmas Day clash with the Cavaliers by pulling out a 119-113 win at Detroit. Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant poured in 32 points as the Warriors earned their seventh straight win. Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists to help the Warriors overcome a season-high 23 turnovers.

Golden State tops the league at 27-4.