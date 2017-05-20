BOSTON (AP) – The Cleveland Cavaliers set one record and tied another as they took a two-games-to-none lead over Boston in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavs broke the NBA mark for largest halftime lead before completing a 130-86 thrashing of the Celtics. Cleveland led 72-31 at intermission and was ahead by 46 through three quarters before coach Tyronn Lue rested his starters over the final 12 minutes.

LeBron James scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half of the Cavaliers’ 13th consecutive playoff win dating to last year’s finals. The postseason winning streak ties an NBA playoff record and puts the them two wins away from their third straight series sweep.

Kyrie Irving dropped in 23 points and Kevin Love added 21 and 12 rebounds.

Rookie Jaylen Brown scored 19 for Boston.

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas sat out the second half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland because of a right hip strain. Thomas had just two points on 0-for-6 from the field.