CINCINNATI (AP) – Gary Clark had 14 points and seven rebounds in Cincinnati’s balanced attack, and the 18th-ranked Bearcats rolled to their 26th straight win at home, 65-47 over Houston Thursday night.

Cincinnati (26-4, 15-2 American Athletic) wrapped up its fourth undefeated season at Fifth Third Arena, which opened in 1989. The Bearcats’ home winning streak is the second-longest at the arena. They won 41 in a row from 1997-2000.

Houston (20-9, 11-6) came in with the second-best offense in the league but came away with its lowest point total of the season. Rob Gray led with 17 points.

Damyean Dotson made a 3-pointer in the closing minutes, giving him the Houston record of 29 consecutive games with a 3. He moved one ahead of Robert McKiver’s mark from 2007 to 2008.

The Bearcats took control by closing the first half with a 20-4 run for a 37-20 lead, Houston’s lowest-scoring half of the season.