COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Miller stopped 33 shots as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Thursday night.

Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna also scored for the Canucks, who won for the first time in five games. It was the third shutout this season for the Canucks and Miller, and the first on the road.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 21 saves for the Blue Jackets, who had plenty of offensive opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Sedin put the Canucks up 44 seconds into the second period when he beat Seth Jones to a rebound and slammed it past Bobrovsky for his 12th goal of the season.