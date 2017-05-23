CAMBRIDGE,Ohio–When the Cambridge Bobcat boys varsity team takes the court this winter, they will have a new face prowling the sideline.

During Monday night’s board of education meeting, approval was given to hire Andrew Slaughter as the new head boys basketball coach.

Slaughter comes to Cambridge by way of Sidney High School in North West Ohio. During his two years at Sidney, sources say Coach Slaughter amassed a 26-22 record including a trip to the sectionals.

Following his stint as head coach for the Yellow Jackets, Slaughter helmed the boys basketball program for Southeast High near Chillicothe. This past year Slaughter reportedly guided the Panthers to 5-17 regular season record, but had a tremendous run in the D III tournament, falling only to powerhouse Hiland in the regional semi finals in Athens.

According to their website, the Bobcats finished the 2016-17 campaign with a 10-14 record. Slaughter will take over for Coach Cheryl Weber who recently retired.

Photo: Coach Andy Slaughter Sidney School System