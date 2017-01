UHRICHVILLE,Ohio- The Cambridge Bobcats narrowly defeated the Claymont Mustangs Friday night with a final score of 50-45.

Alex Masinelli led the the Cats on the night with 12 points.

Jake Smith led the Mustangs Friday night with a personal best of 22 points.

Cambridge improves to 4-3 and the Mustangs fall to 1-7.