ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Cambridge Bobcats clawed their way to a victory against the St. Clairsville Red Devils on Wednesday night, garnering a 70-61 win to break their five-game losing streak.

The Bobcats trailed through much of the first half, but fought through a back-and-forth second half to eventually pull ahead and maintain their lead in the fourth quarter.

Cambridge was led in scoring by Alex Masinelli with 24 points. Trent Valentine racked up 15 points and Caleb Oliver and Conner Leppla each added 10.

St. Clairsville’s Matt Busby tallied 18 points on the night, followed by Michael Scarnecchia with 15 points, Justin Heatherington with 12 points and Matthew Greenwood with 11 points.

With the win, the Bobcats move to 7-11 on the season. St. Clairsville falls to 6-12, with the loss.