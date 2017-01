CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Redskins blew out an under-manned Barnesville Shamrocks, 81-47, on Tuesday night.

The Redskins were led in scoring by Christopher Hupp’s 24 points. Casey Farnese added 17 and Dalton Ivey tallied 15 points, on the night.

Barnesville was led by freshman Luke Powell, who racked up 25 points. Tate Dowler gave the Shamrocks and additional 10.

With the win, the Redskins move to 5-8 on the season. Barnesville falls to 4-9.