SHADYSIDE,Ohio–Quickness and pressure defense was the difference in a boys D IV basketball tournament game Tuesday night.

Shadyside came out quick and posted an 11-0 run over the Caldwell Redskins in first round action. The Tigers broke through the Redskin defense early and often, and their quickness got several break away opportunities.

Caldwell continued to battle into the second quarter and knotted the game at 21, for a short time. However, foul trouble late in the half forced key Redskin players to the bench, allowing the Tigers to extend their lead.

As the teams went into the halftime locker room, Shadyside was on top 33-21.

The second half opened with much the same, as the Tigers used their quickness to their advantage. Many feel the first few minutes of the Third Quarter are critical, and those few minutes belonged to Shadyside, as the went on a 9-2 run early.

After three quarters, the Tigers extended their lead 48-29.

The Redskins again, refused to quit, and chipped away at the lead, but was only able to close the gap to 11 points.

Caldwell bows out of tournament play, falling to Shadyside 63-50

Leading scorer for the Tigers was Chase Ward with 20. Caldwell was led in scoring by Christopher Hupp with 14 and Clark Jennings with 13.