PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Pittsburgh whipped Washington for the second straight day as Adam Frazier collected four RBIs in a 10-4 rout of the NL East leaders.

Frazier is making the most of his opportunity as the Pirates’ new left fielder and lead-off hitter with a career-high four RBIs in Thursday night’s bashing of the Nationals. Josh Bell and John Jaso also homered for Pittsburgh.

Frazier hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh to help the Pirates pull away after Jaso’s solo home run in the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie. Frazier is 10 for 20 in his last four games. Tyler Glasnow pitched well, giving up three hits, three walks, two earned and two unearned runs, along with six strikeouts in over six innings for the Pirates.

The Bucs have won four of five and await the Phillies for a three-game, weekend set at PNC Park.