WOODSFIELD, Ohio — The Buckeye Trail Warriors dominated all four quarters of play, picking up a 85-54 win over the Monroe Central Seminoles on Friday night.

Buckeye Trail was led in scoring by Zach Grafton with 24 points. Jacob Doudna added 15 points and Troy Pontius tallied 12.

Monroe Central saw two players with double-digit scoring: Ryan Lafollette and Trey Duffey each counted 15 points on the night.

With the win, Buckeye Trail moves to 12-5 on the season. Monroe Central falls to 5-11.