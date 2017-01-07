OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — The Buckeye Trail Warriors took a breakaway lead in the first quarter that they never relinquished, downing the Caldwell Redskins 81-43 on Friday night.

Buckeye Trail was led in scoring by Brandon Barnett, who tallied 21 points on the night, as well as Justin Jones and Jacob Doudna, who each added 13 points.

Caldwell’s Clark Jennings led the Redskins with 10 points. Jennings the only player to break double digits, as Caldwell struggled against Buckeye Trail’s man-on-man defense.