CLEVELAND (AP) – Terrelle Pryor is uncovered, but maybe not for long.

The Cleveland Browns did not use a franchise tag Wednesday on Pryor, who had more than 1,000 yards in his first full season as a wide receiver in 2016, but the club intends to meet with his agents at the NFL combine to try and work out a long-term contract.

While he may hit the free-agent market, Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said the team sees Pryor as an important part of their future.

Pryor has said he wants to stay with the Browns, who took a chance on the former Ohio State and Oakland Raiders quarterback changing positions. Pryor finished his first full season as a wide receiver with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.