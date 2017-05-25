BEREA, Ohio (AP) – The Browns have hired former Indianapolis general manager Ryan Grigson as a senior personnel executive.

Grigson was with Indianapolis from 2012-16, and helped the Colts win two AFC South titles and make the playoffs three times. He was named the NFL’s top executive in 2012 by Sporting News.

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired him in January.

With the Browns, Grigson will report to Andrew Berry, the team’s vice president of player personnel. Berry worked with Grigson in Indianapolis.

Before joining the Colts, Grigson spent eight years with Philadelphia, starting as a regional scout and finishing as the club’s director of player personnel. He also worked for the St. Louis Rams and in the Canadian and Arena football leagues.