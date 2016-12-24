SARAHSVILLE,Ohio–The Friday night match up between Shenandoah and Frontier, on paper, looked to be in favor of the Cougars, as their roster showed a marked height advantage.

It’s a good thing for the Zeps that, as the old saying goes, “a game is played on the court, and not on paper”.

Good ball handling, and a speed advantage all worked in favor of the Zeps as they pulled out a 67-50 win over the Cougars.

The first quarter was close, with Frontier leading early, but the Zeps hit a three pointer at the buzzer and led 12-9.

By the half, the Zeps opened the lead 33-18.

Frontier would not quit and continued to battle, and as the third stanza ended, the Zeps still were out in front 50-39.

The Cougars continued to battle, cutting the deficit to 9 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Zeps continued their hot shooting, and defensive pressure and ended with the 67-50 win.

Two Freshmen standouts for both teams made their mark. Kendal Sherman for the Zeps had 15 points unofficially, while Logan Brookover posted 8 for the Cougars.

Leading scorers, unofficially, Nick Miller for the Zeps with 19 and Wyatt Smitley for the Cougars led with 10 points.