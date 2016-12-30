CAMBRIDGE,Ohio–The Cambridge Bobcats came out swinging, and led wire to wire, beating cross county rivals, the Buckeye Trail Warriors 75-48 Thursday night.

The Cats, used a big first quarter, scoring 21-6 in the first stanza, their defense causing, unofficially, 7 Warrior turn overs.

Buckeye Trail righted the ship somewhat in the Second Quarter, suffering only one turn over, but found themselves still trailing the Cats at halftime 38-19.

To emphasize the type of night the Cats were having, Jamison Lowry threw up a half court prayer as the buzzer sounded, which found the bottom of the net for a home crowd pleasing three pointer.

The second half proved to be much of the same, as Cambridge continued a torrid shooting frenzy, and stifling defense, and led at the end of the Third Quarter. 54-31.

The Warriors continued to battle, and was able to get some penetration, however the Bobcat “D” would collapse on the shooter many times, causing forced shots.

As the final horn sounded the Bobcats picked up their third win of the season 75-48.

Unofficially, the Warriors, falling to 5-4 on the season, shot 26% from the field, and committed 14 turnovers, 7 of those coming in the First Quarter alone. Troy Pontius led the Warriors with 17 points.

For Cambridge, they shot a lights out 61% for the game, Alex Masinelli led the way with 23 points.