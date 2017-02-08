OLD WASHINGTON,Ohio–Size, speed and experience made all the difference, and on Tuesday night, the Buckeye Trail Warriors had the edge in all areas, leading to a 93-53 win over the Barnesville Shamrocks.

In a Tuesday night Boys high school roundball match, the Warriors played host to the short handed Shamrocks. Barnesville came into the game without two of their leading starters as the 2015-17 season wraps up.

Moments after the opening tip, the Warriors set the tone for a fast paced game, with lots of man-to-man defense.

After one period, Buckeye Trail took the lead 23-13 and extended it to 52-31 at halftime.

The second half proved to be much the same as Barnesville, while having some small success at times, was never able to make up the deficit.

At the end of the third stanza, the Warriors extended their lead, and a rather sloppy final period brought the game to a close.

The final score Buckeye Trail 93 Barnesville 53

Unofficially, Trail shot 42% from the floor, including an incredible 13 3 pointers, while the Rocks shot a chilly 38% from the floor.

Barnesville had 21 turn overs for the game, the Warriors 10.

The foul line was not exactly friendly to either team, as Barnesville shot 7 of 16 from the line, while the Warriors were 12 of 18 from the charity stripe.

Unofficially, the leading scorer for Buckeye Trail was Zach Grafton with 23 points. Leading the way for Barnesville was Luke Powell with 15.

Buckeye Trail goes to 15 and 5 on the season, while the Rocks fall to 4 and 16.