CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — One of the Cambridge Bobcats’ seniors earned a special distinction in a dramatic 77-73 win over the Maysville Panthers on Tuesday night.

Senior Alex Masinelli racked up his 1,000th career point during the final game of the regular season, landing a two-pointer in the second quarter to reach 1,001 points. He would tally a total of 27 points on the night to lead the Bobcats to the “W.”

The Bobcats were also led by Connor Leppla with 20 points and Jamison Lowery with 14 points.

The Panthers had three players in double digits: Dallas Rowland with 16 points, Evan Brown with 14 points and Connor Sidwell with 13.

With the win, Cambridge moves to 9-13 to finish the regular season. They will appear in first-round tournament play next Tuesday when they travel to Minerva.

With the loss, Maysville falls to 6-16 on the season. The Panthers will face the winner of the John Glenn/Philo pigtail match, scheduled for Friday.