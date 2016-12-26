UNDATED (AP) – The Big Ten might not be as good as it has been in recent years.

But it sure looks like the conference title chase will be interesting in 2016-17.

The conference didn’t have a team ranked in the top 10 in the most recent poll, with Wisconsin, Purdue and Indiana ranked Nos. 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

Teams like Michigan, Ohio State, Minnesota and Northwestern – yes, Northwestern – have a shot at pushing for a top-three finish, and Michigan State can’t be counted out no matter how banged up the Spartans are.

Maryland is 12-1, Illinois has bounced back after losing three in a row and Iowa has somewhat turned a corner after an ugly start.

The title picture is very muddled heading into league play, which starts on Tuesday.