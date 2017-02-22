STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Steubenville Big Red narrowly beat the New Philadelphia Quakers, 64-60, in Division II action on Tuesday night.

The Big Red outscored the Quakers through the first two quarters to take a double-digit, 35-25 lead at halftime. New Phila battled back in the second half to close the gap, but it was not enough to take the “W” on the night.

Steubenville was led by Charles Reeves with 19 points and six rebounds and Alec Davis, who added 12 points on the night. The Big Red was 69 percent from the floor, including being four-for-seven from three-point range.

Tyler Cox led New Philadelphia with 22 points and Michael Karl contributed 12 points and seven rebounds. The Quakers were 45 percent shooting on the night, with nine-of-21 from beyond the arc.

With the win, no. 1 Steubenville moves to 17-5 on the season. They take on no. 17 Claymont on Feb. 24 in the first round of the Div. II sectional.

With the loss, no. 3 New Philadelphia falls to 14-8. They face no. 19 River View on Feb. 28.