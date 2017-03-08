CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Bengals extended a $1.9 million tender offer to reserve center T.J. Johnson on Tuesday, making him a restricted free agent. His contract was set to expire later this week.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2013. He filled in last season when injuries depleted the line and made his first career start at left guard in the final game. Johnson has played in 32 games during his four-year career.

He can negotiate with other teams, but the Bengals can keep him by matching any offer. If he stays in Cincinnati, he can agree to the one-year tender or negotiate a multiyear deal. He is the Bengals’ only restricted free agent. Tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Kevin Zeitler are unrestricted free agents.