CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati Bengals have retained offensive tackle Eric Winston for their beleaguered line, signing him Monday to a one-year contract.

Winston, president of NFL players’ union, was an unrestricted free agent. He joined the Bengals late during the 2014 season and has started seven games. He shared the right tackle position with Cedric Ogbuehi last season when the first-round pick struggled.

The Bengals lost their two top linemen to free agency when right guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Browns and left tackle Andrew Whitworth signed with the Rams. Ogbuehi is expected to start at left tackle next season.

The Bengals also waived receiver James Wright, who played in 24 games during his three seasons. He started two games last season.