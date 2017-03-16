COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s 2017 Ms. Basketball is Kierstan Bell, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard from Canton McKinley High School.

Bell averaged 25.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in the regular season. She’s averaging nearly 25 points in the postseason and had 22 when McKinley defeated Solon 51-49 in the regional final.

Bell’s teammates often rely on her to do something special. On March 2, Bell scored the Bulldogs’ final 14 points to rally them from an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a Division 1 district final against Stow-Munroe Falls.

She capped the comeback by hitting a 3-pointer with three seconds left for a 37-36 victory to finish with 24 points.

Bell was voted by a media panel as the first non-senior or junior to win The Associated Press’ Ohio Ms. Basketball award.