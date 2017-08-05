CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — An outstanding defensive play by third baseman Giovanny Urshela helped out Trevor Bauer.

Bauer won his third straight start, Jaime Garcia was chased in the fifth inning of his Yankees debut and the Cleveland Indians won 7-2 on Friday night to extend New York’s losing streak to four.

Cleveland was ahead 4-1 in the fifth when, with runners at the corners, Clint Frazier hit a bouncer down the third-base line. Urshela leaped to make a backhand grab, then from foul territory jumped and made an off-balance throw to catcher Roberto Perez, who tagged out a sliding Ronald Torreyes.

Manager Terry Francona called the stop on Frazier a turning point.

“I don’t think it’s an overstatement to say that’s potentially a game saver,” Francona said. “Without that play, you don’t know.”

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run in seven innings, on Todd Frazier’s homer in the fifth. The Indians opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Kansas City in the AL Central.

It was also announced that Indians left-hander Boone Logan will likely miss the rest of the season with a torn back muscle. Logan has decided not to have surgery after consulting with doctors.