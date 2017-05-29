CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A late gamble allowed Austin Dillon to win NASCAR’s longest race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon finished ahead of Kyle Busch after staying out instead of pitting late in the race. It was Dillon’s first NASCAR Cup victory and returned the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet to victory lane.

Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. was third after leading 233 of 400 laps. Truex won the second stage shortly after a restart following a 100-minute rain delay. Busch took the first stage and Denny Hamlin captured the third.

Jimmie Johnson was looking for a record-tying fifth Coca-Cola 600 win, but he ran out gas while leading with two laps remaining.