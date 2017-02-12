COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Cam Atkinson scored a go-ahead goal in the second period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Boone Jenner also scored and Brandon Dubinsky had two assists for Columbus. Atkinson got his team-leading 27th goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek scored for the Red Wings, but Detroit dropped its third straight game and lost to the Blue Jackets for the second time in five days. That despite the efforts of Peter Mrazek, who had 37 saves.

Columbus got on the board halfway through the first period when Dubinsky launched a shot from just inside the blue line that Jenner tapped past Mrazek.

This was Detroit’s first game since owner Mike Ilitch died Friday. He was 87.