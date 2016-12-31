GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL FROM FRIDAY
Crooksville 63, Trimble 30
Tri-Valley 35, River View 29
Marietta 52, Ft. Frye 41
Martins Ferry 38, Bridgeport 35
Morgan 65, Fairfield Union 51
Sheridan 56, Lakewood 45
Maysville 64, Licking Valley 50
FRIDAY NIGHT FINAL SCORES IN BOYS HOOPS
Shenandoah 63, Conotton Valley 62
Whitehall-Yearling 53, John Glenn 50 OT
Buckeye Local 75 Barnesville 58
Vincent Warren 72, Caldwell 40
Union Local 55, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 47
Bridgeport 63, Monroe Cent. 56
Ridgewood 56, Newcomerstown 42
Harrison Cent. 53, Indian Creek 49
Columbus. DeSales 40, Zanesville Rosecrans 38
Crooksville 69, Trimble 58
Tri-Valley 42, Big Walnut 41
Indian Valley 77, Akron. Manchester 61
New Philadelphia 72, Akron. North 37
Sheridan 56, Lakewood 45
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 60, St. Clairsville 58