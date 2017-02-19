UNDATED (AP) – Top-ranked Gonzaga had no trouble improving to 28-0 on Saturday.

The lone unbeaten team remaining in Division I men’s basketball rolled to an 82-61 romp over Pacific that leaves the Bulldogs perfect in their 16 West Coast Conference games. Nigel Williams-Goss led the Zags with 18 points and seven assists, while Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Gonzaga has two games left in its quest to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to finish the regular season undefeated.

The day’s best matchup was in Waco, Texas, where Kansas improved to 12-2 in the Big 12.

Landen Lucas nailed two free throws with 11 seconds left as third-ranked Kansas escaped with a 67-65 triumph at No. 4 Baylor. Frank Mason III had 23 points for the Jayhawks, who top the Big 12 by three games over the Bears with four games remaining.

Johnathan Motley had a team-high 19 points in Baylor’s fourth loss in six games.

– Second-ranked Villanova clinched at least a tie for its fourth consecutive regular-season title as Jalen Brunson had 22 points and a career-high 10 assists in a 92-70 rout of Seton Hall. The Wildcats put together a 22-1 run bridging the two halves and improved to 26-2 overall and 13-2 in the conference.

– Lauri Markkanen’s 26 points and 13 rebounds helped No. 5 Arizona pull out a 76-68 triumph over Washington. Allonzo Trier scored 21 points for the Pac-12 leaders, who won their fourth in a row and improved to 14-1 in the conference.

– Bryce Alford scored 26 points and TJ Leaf chipped in with 19 as they highlighted sixth-ranked UCLA’s 102-70 crushing of Southern California. Alford scored 10 straight points in the second half to help the Bruins beat their crosstown rivals for the first time in five tries.

– Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and Dylan Ennis added 20 as No. 7 Oregon blew out Colorado, 101-73. The Ducks earned their 42nd straight home win and avenged their loss to the Buffaloes earlier this season.

– Donovan Mitchell capped his 26-point performance by draining a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds left to secure eighth-ranked Louisville’s 94-90 victory against Virginia Tech. Quentin Snider finished with 19 points and Jaylen Johnson added 16 to help the Cardinals get to 22-5.

– Jevon Carter had a season-high 24 points and ninth-ranked West Virginia outscored Texas Tech 13-4 in double-overtime to earn an 83-74 victory. Elijah Macon added a season-high 17 points and Tarik Phillip finished with 15 as the Mountaineers improved to 21-6.

– Tenth-ranked North Carolina stayed atop the ACC by stifling No. 14 Virginia, 65-41. Justin Jackson scored 20 points against the Cavaliers, who missed their first 17 3-point attempts and went 10 minutes without a second-half basket.

– Duke ran its winning streak to seven games as Luke Kennard scored 23 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 to carry the 12th-rated Blue Devils past Wake Forest, 99-94. Duke shot 59 percent and hit 13 3-pointers in improving to 22-5 overall, 10-4 in the ACC.

– De’Aaron Fox scored 16 points, including six free throws in the final 45 seconds to help 13th-ranked Kentucky close out an 82-77 win at Georgia. Malik Monk also had 16 for the Wildcats, who overcame J.J. Frazier’s 36 points and improved to 12-2 in the SEC.

– No. 15 Florida was a 57-52 winner at Mississippi State behind Chris Chiozza’s 14 points. The Gators are 12-2 in the SEC after running their winning streak to eight games.

– Purdue currently tops the Big Ten by a half-game over Wisconsin and Maryland after Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 15 rebounds in the 16th-ranked Boilermakers’ 80-63 pounding of Michigan State. Isaac Haas added 18 points to Purdue’s 11th victory in 14 conference games.

– Sheldon Jeter scored a career-high 29 points and Pittsburgh closed on a 16-4 spurt to beat No. 17 Florida State, 80-66. The Panthers shot 10-for-22 from 3-point range and dealt the Seminoles’ their fourth loss in seven games.

– Jacob Evans III scored 13 of his 17 points while 18th-ranked Cincinnati took control in the first half of an 80-60 pounding of Tulsa. Kyle Washington chipped in 18 points and Gary Clark added 14 and eight rebounds in coach Mick Cronin’s 300th win.

– Semi Ojeleye had 18 of his 22 points in the second half as No. 19 SMU rallied to beat Houston 76-66. Ojeleye also had nine rebounds, while teammate Ben Moore added 18 points and 13 boards in the Mustangs’ ninth straight win.

– South Carolina lost on the road as Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 17 points and Riley LaChance had 14 to help Vanderbilt beat the 21st-ranked Gamecocks, 71-62. South Carolina lost for the third time in four games.

– No. 22 Saint Mary’s had dropped three straight at BYU before Calvin Hermanson scored 17 points to send the Gaels past the Cougars, 70-57. Evan Fitzner scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for Saint Mary’s which held BYU under 40 percent shooting.

– V.J. Beachem drained a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points as No. 25 Notre Dame dumped North Carolina State, 81-72. The Wolfpack were playing for the first time since announcing that coach Mark Gottfried will be let go after the season.