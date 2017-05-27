The ECOL has announced their All ECOL high school baseball and softball team selections for 2017
Baseball
-Scarlet Division
First Team
Turner Hill- Marietta
Brandon Schamp- Marietta
Trent Dawson- Marietta
Brandon Neville- Marietta
Zach Yackey- Dover
TJ Enos- New Philadelphia
Rusty Hayhurst- Cambridge
Caden Mumaw- Zanesville
Brandon Pritchard- Zanesville
Second Team
Kooper Smith- Dover
Cobe Hutchison- New Philadelphia
Austin McKee- Cambridge
Garth Charlton- Cambridge
Isaac Danford- Marietta
Aaron Clark- Zanesville
Honorable Mention
Bryce Antil- Cambridge
Drue Nolen- Dover
Boyd Bingler- Marietta
Layne Perks- New Philadelphia
Darrick Gibbons- Zanesville
Player of the Year: Caden Mumaw-Zanesville
Coach of the Year: Dave Balo-Zanesville
-Gray Division
First Team
Jake Smith- Claymont
Andrew Mason- Coshocton
Devin Ryan- Coshocton
Andrew Kittell- Coshocton
Konnor Roberts- Meadowbrook
Ben Davis- Meadowbrook
Sean Orillion- River View
Jorn Hoctor- River View
Travis Johnston- Rosecrans
Second Team
Michael Fisher- Rosecrans
Jack Nash- Rosecrans
Chase Bishop- Coshocton
Ryan Rusnak- Meadowbrook
Stephen McPeek- Meadowbrook
Ian Brinker- River View
Honorable Mention
Tarin Rauch- Claymont
Logan Desender- Coshocton
Logan Fox- Meadowbrook
Gerik Snow- River View
Andrew Church- Rosecrans
Player of the Year: Andrew Mason-Coshocton
Coach of the Year: Scott Loomis-Coshocton
Softball
-Scarlet Division
First Team
Kinzi Moss- Cambridge
Karlee Bruns- Cambridge
A.K. Bauer- Dover
Zoey Wisintainer- Dover
Britnee Kail- Dover
Molly Westermeyer- Marietta
Hannah Kroft- Marietta
Kelci Kinsey- New Philadelphia
Taylor Meese- New Philadelphia
Hannah Suttles- Zanesville
Second Team
Emma Morgan- Cambridge
Miranda Hill- Cambridge
Abby Warther- Dover
Hayden Johnson- Dover
Betsy Wriston- Marietta
Madi Mills- New Philadelphia
Honorable Mention
Blakeliegh Wolverton- Cambridge
Alexis Renner- Dover
Bailey Hogue- Marietta
Sarah Carroll- New Philadelphia
Adrianne Stewart- Zanesville
Player of the Year: A.K. Bauer-Dover
Coach of the Year: Melissa Bott-Dover
-Gray Division
First Team
Sabrina Smith- Claymont
Alli Edwards- Claymont
Riley Conklin- Coshocton
Gracella Dunlap- River View
Mikala Ehlinger- River View
Payton Werntz- River View
Christyn Everly- Meadowbrook
Haylee West- Meadowbrook
Second Team
Kenzie Herron- Claymont
Samone Shepard- Claymont
Ally Stein- Coshocton
Mallori Voytko- Meadowbrook
Lauren Krystek- River View
Alyssa Thomas- River View
Honorable Mention
Regan Brown- Claymont
Erin Storsin- Coshocton
Taylor DeLong- Meadowbrook
Jayden Hagans- River View
Player of the Year: Gracella Dunlap-River View
Coach of the Year: Bonnie Infante-River View