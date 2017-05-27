The ECOL has announced their All ECOL high school baseball and softball team selections for 2017

Baseball

-Scarlet Division

First Team

Turner Hill- Marietta

Brandon Schamp- Marietta

Trent Dawson- Marietta

Brandon Neville- Marietta

Zach Yackey- Dover

TJ Enos- New Philadelphia

Rusty Hayhurst- Cambridge

Caden Mumaw- Zanesville

Brandon Pritchard- Zanesville

Second Team

Kooper Smith- Dover

Cobe Hutchison- New Philadelphia

Austin McKee- Cambridge

Garth Charlton- Cambridge

Isaac Danford- Marietta

Aaron Clark- Zanesville

Honorable Mention

Bryce Antil- Cambridge

Drue Nolen- Dover

Boyd Bingler- Marietta

Layne Perks- New Philadelphia

Darrick Gibbons- Zanesville

Scarlet Division—Baseball

Player of the Year: Caden Mumaw-Zanesville

Coach of the Year: Dave Balo-Zanesville

-Gray Division

First Team

Jake Smith- Claymont

Andrew Mason- Coshocton

Devin Ryan- Coshocton

Andrew Kittell- Coshocton

Konnor Roberts- Meadowbrook

Ben Davis- Meadowbrook

Sean Orillion- River View

Jorn Hoctor- River View

Travis Johnston- Rosecrans

Second Team

Michael Fisher- Rosecrans

Jack Nash- Rosecrans

Chase Bishop- Coshocton

Ryan Rusnak- Meadowbrook

Stephen McPeek- Meadowbrook

Ian Brinker- River View

Honorable Mention

Tarin Rauch- Claymont

Logan Desender- Coshocton

Logan Fox- Meadowbrook

Gerik Snow- River View

Andrew Church- Rosecrans

Gray Division—Baseball

Player of the Year: Andrew Mason-Coshocton

Coach of the Year: Scott Loomis-Coshocton

Softball

-Scarlet Division

First Team

Kinzi Moss- Cambridge

Karlee Bruns- Cambridge

A.K. Bauer- Dover

Zoey Wisintainer- Dover

Britnee Kail- Dover

Molly Westermeyer- Marietta

Hannah Kroft- Marietta

Kelci Kinsey- New Philadelphia

Taylor Meese- New Philadelphia

Hannah Suttles- Zanesville

Second Team

Emma Morgan- Cambridge

Miranda Hill- Cambridge

Abby Warther- Dover

Hayden Johnson- Dover

Betsy Wriston- Marietta

Madi Mills- New Philadelphia

Honorable Mention

Blakeliegh Wolverton- Cambridge

Alexis Renner- Dover

Bailey Hogue- Marietta

Sarah Carroll- New Philadelphia

Adrianne Stewart- Zanesville

Scarlet Division-Softball-

Player of the Year: A.K. Bauer-Dover

Coach of the Year: Melissa Bott-Dover

-Gray Division

First Team

Sabrina Smith- Claymont

Alli Edwards- Claymont

Riley Conklin- Coshocton

Gracella Dunlap- River View

Mikala Ehlinger- River View

Payton Werntz- River View

Christyn Everly- Meadowbrook

Haylee West- Meadowbrook

Second Team

Kenzie Herron- Claymont

Samone Shepard- Claymont

Ally Stein- Coshocton

Mallori Voytko- Meadowbrook

Lauren Krystek- River View

Alyssa Thomas- River View

Honorable Mention

Regan Brown- Claymont

Erin Storsin- Coshocton

Taylor DeLong- Meadowbrook

Jayden Hagans- River View

Scarlet Division—Softball

Player of the Year: Gracella Dunlap-River View

Coach of the Year: Bonnie Infante-River View