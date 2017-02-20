ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A break-in at a Zanesville storage facility may have put some personal medical information at risk.

According to a report by the Columbus Dispatch, Zanesville authorities are investigating a breaking-and-entering that involved the Capital Prosthetic and Orthotics Center, Vision Source Optometry, Genesis Credit Union and Genesis Healthcare.

The incident reportedly took place in December at the Lock-N-Stock facility on Brandywine Boulevard in Zanesville, during which nine different storage buildings were broken into. The files pertaining to Capital Orthotics patients between 2008 and 2012, possibly contained names, addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and social security numbers, in addition to some patient medical information.

Around a week later, police in Genoa Township reported that they were able to recover some of the missing files. According to the report, the prosthetic company believes all of their missing files were recovered.

It was noted that the recovered files belonging to Genesis Credit Union were not medical in nature, and a spokesperson for Genesis Healthcare said none of their medical records were taken.

Police reportedly say that the investigation is ongoing, and that several people are considered suspects in the case.