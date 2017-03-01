COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill that would eliminate a requirement that Ohio agencies and municipalities use certified mail to correspond with citizens.

State Rep. Brian Hill said House Bill 34 gives state agencies, local governments and other government entities an alternative to sending documents via certified mail, a practice that costs these organizations significantly more money than utilizing traditional first-class mail.

The Zanesville Republican says House Bill 34 states that a state agency or local government can provide official notification to a citizen through the use of both a verified email address and ordinary mail delivery in lieu of certified mail.

Hill said the bill will give local governments the flexibility to use modern forms of communication when notifying their residents. Hill states, “I’m happy to be able to give our local governments options like this, that have the potential to increase their efficiency and save money.”

The bill’s sponsors say the legislation does not require state agencies or local governments to contact residents via the internet, but provides the additional options.

House Bill 34 now goes to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.