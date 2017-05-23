ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County man charged in the death of a homeless man whose body was found burning outside a Zanesville church last November was sentenced to up-to-life in prison on Monday.

Forty-one-year-old Dale Dudas must serve at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of Leo Hayes Jr. before becoming eligible for parole. Dudas last month pleaded “guilty” to a single count of aggravated murder in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. As part of a plea agreement, charges of aggravated robbery and gross abuse of a corpse were dismissed.

Dudas was arrested and charged after the 62-year-old Hayes’ body was found ablaze on November 12 on the porch of Central Presbyterian Church in Zanesville.

Dudas confessed to authorities that he met with Hayes on the day of the murder, drank some beer with the victim, left and then came back with the intent of robbing Hayes. Dudas said he struck Hayes with a brick, while he was in a sleeping bag, and kicked him numerous times, killing him. He then took $20 from the victim.

Dudas denied setting Hayes on fire. A final autopsy issued by the Licking County Coroner’s Office indicated that Hayes died before the fire was set. A cigarette Hayes was smoking is suspected as the source of the fire.