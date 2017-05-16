ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has announced a new lawsuit against a Zanesville man accused of repeatedly failing to deliver promised heating and cooling services to customers.

The lawsuit accuses Alan Vohs, doing business as Alan Able Heating and Cooling, of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Home Solicitation Sales Act. In the lawsuit, Attorney General Mike DeWine seeks reimbursement for consumers and an injunction to prohibit Vohs from engaging in consumer transactions in Ohio.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a similar lawsuit against Alan Able Heating and Cooling in 2015, under which Vohs was ordered to repay nearly $8,000 to nine customers. Vohs was also prohibited from entering into new transactions until he fulfilled his obligations under the judgment.

According to the new lawsuit, Vohs has made no payments under the 2016 judgment and has continued to violate the law by taking money from consumers for service he never provided or for work that was shoddy. Since the previous case, 11 additional consumers have filed complaints about Vohs. Estimated damages to those 11 consumers total more than $7,800.

Alan Able Heating and Cooling of Zanesville is in no way affiliated with Ables Heating, Cooling and Electric in Cambridge.