OLD WASHINGTON,Ohio–East Guernsey school officials announced Wednesday night of the addition of a STEM program next school year.

During Wednesday night’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Adam Pittis reported that thanks to a recent anonymous donation, the district will off er a new program, next school year.

The new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) program will initially be aimed at students in grades 4-9, but will be expanded district wide.

The recent anonymous donation will be the primarily funds to begin the program, but hopes are to get additional funds through grants and other sources.

Pittis added that a search will begin soon for a teacher to head the program, which likely will likely be rolled out sometime next school year.

In board action, looking into spring, the 2017 BTHS graduating class was approved, pending completion of local and state requirements. Speaking of the senior class, chaperones were approved for the upcoming Senior Class trip to Orlando Florida.

Also, a memorandum of understanding was approved between the board and the E.Guernsey Local Teachers Association to include a Cross Country Head and Assistant Coaches into the Supplemental Salary Schedule.

Last month, the board approved Cross Country as an OHSAA sanctioned sport, effective with the 2017-18 school year.

And in personnel matters, approval was given to the retirement of custodian Charles Baird, effective June 1, after 28 years of service to the district.

During the audience portion of the meeting, the board recognized a number of district art students. Recognized were students who submitted art work to the Ohio Art Educational Association, East Region. Many of the budding artists honored, were in grades 1-6, and had their works displayed locally or in Columbus.

Superintendent Adam Pittis reported an increase in the number of Kindergarten students during the recent Pre-School/Kindergarten registration. Pittis pointed out that registration is over, but late registrations would be accepted, but must be in time for screenings, which take place in April. For more information, contact the Buckeye Trail Elementary School at 740-489-5100.

The next meeting of the East Guernsey Local Schools, Board of Education will be at 6 pm on April 26, at the District Office in Old Washington.