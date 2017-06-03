CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A 20-year-old Cambridge woman is facing felony charges after allegedly impersonating a reporter in an attempt to confront the juvenile victim of another crime.

Twenty-year-old Kristie Noel Mace was charged with a felony three count of obstructing justice in Cambridge Municipal Court on Thursday.

According to Cambridge Police Detectives, Mace went to the place of employment of the juvenile, claiming to be a member of a local media outlet, who wanted to question her about accusations regarding a crime that had been committed in 2016. Mace was told the juvenile was not working that day, she then reportedly berated the victim to her co-workers and left the store. The incident was reported to police, who prepared a photo line-up for the employees who witnessed the incident. The victim’s co-workers reportedly identified Mace as the woman who approached them. Mace was reportedly found to be in a relationship with the suspect who has been charged in the alleged crime committed against the juvenile.

Mace was arrested and charged. She remains in custody in the Guernsey County Jail in lieu $150,000 bond with no ten percent allowed.