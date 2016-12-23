New Phila Post of State Patrol investigates incident near Stone Creek

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators from the New Philadelphia Post of the State Highway Patrol say a woman was struck and killed while crossing Interstate 77 on foot on Wednesday evening.

State troopers report that 56-year old Patricia Miller of Alliance was walking westbound across the northbound lanes of I-77 near Stone Creek when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old West Virginia man. Troopers say the motorist was unable to avoid Miller and she was thrown into the median.

Authorities are investigating why the Stark County woman was walking on the highway in Tuscarawas County, in the first place.

The driver of the car and his passengers were reportedly uninjured in the crash.