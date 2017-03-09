COSHOCTON, Ohio — Coshocton County authorities say a woman’s body was found alongside a Pike Township roadway on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Tim Rogers says deputies responded to the scene near Township Road 68 at around 6:40 p.m. after receiving word that a motorist had found the woman’s body in a wooded area adjacent to the road. Rogers says Coshocton County Coroner Dr. Robert Gwinn assisted at the scene, as did the crime scene unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Early reports indicate foul play is suspected in the woman’s death. Her body was transported to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of family, but Sheriff Rogers said the victim is a woman in her late 20’s.

This incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.