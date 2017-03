PLEASANT CITY,Ohio–The Pleasant City Water Department reports that they will be interrupting water service to some of their customers on Monday.

Officials say, beginning at 9 am on Monday, March 6, crews will shut off the water in the village’s Fairview Addition along State Route 146 and 821 south.

The water is expected to be off most of the day on Monday, and when water service is restored, those customers will be under a boil order until further notice.