COSHOCTON, Ohio — A Warsaw woman implicated in covering up the death of an elderly Coshocton County woman to cash her Social Security checks has been formally charged.

A Coshocton County grand jury last week indicted 42-year-old Trudy E. Reeves with tampering with evidence (F3), theft by deception (F4) and failure to report a death (M1). The Coshocton Tribune reports those charges were announced publicly on Wednesday.

The Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office accuses Reeves of concealing the body of her husband’s grandmother and failing to report her death in March 2013. The theft charge accuses her of depriving the Social Security Administration of nearly $78,000 of the dead woman’s benefits between March 2013 and February of this year.

Her husband, 48-year-old Daniel J. Reeves, remains in custody in the Coshocton County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence – in this case, the body. Daniel Reeves will face identical charges – tampering with evidence, theft by deception, and failure to report a death – through a bill of information.

Investigators are awaiting DNA test results before officially identifying the dead woman. Preliminary autopsy results indicate she died of natural causes.