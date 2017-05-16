COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Warsaw couple convicted of burying an elderly relative to continue collecting her Social Security benefits was sentenced to prison time on Monday.

The Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office reports that 48-year-old Daniel Reeves will spend 18 months behind bars for concealing his grandmother’s body, while his wife, 42-year-old Trudy Reeves, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for the crime. Both Daniel and Trudy Reeves must serve three years of probation on a charge of theft.

The couple was also ordered to repay nearly $78,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

Daniel and Trudy Reeves, who both pleaded guilty to their roles in the crime last month, were accused of concealing the 2013 death of 95-year-old Hazel Sheehan, burying her body in the backyard of their Warsaw home and fraudulently collecting nearly $77,901 in Social Security benefits due Sheehan.

The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office previously ruled that Sheehan died of natural causes, listed as heart failure and emphysema, in March 2013.

The Social Security Administration reportedly opened its investigation into Daniel and Trudy Reeves after the 95-year-old Sheehan failed to submit any Medicare claims for medical care, unusual for a woman of her advanced age. Her remains were discovered on the couples’ Warsaw property on Feb. 6 of this year.