COSHOCTON, Ohio — A couple from Warsaw in Coshocton County has been charged in connection with the suspicious death of an elderly woman whose remains were discovered on Wednesday.

Both 48-year-old Daniel Reeves and 42-year-old Trudy Reeves have been charged with tampering with evidence. The Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that the couple secretly buried the woman in order to receive and cash her Social Security checks.

Authorities previously reported that special agents from the Social Security Administration contacted the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about the missing woman, whom prosecutors say was Daniel Reeves’ grandmother.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a Jefferson Township property on Wednesday and recovered the human remains, believed to be those of the missing woman. Reports did not indicate where on the property the woman’s remains were found or how long she is believed to have been dead.

The woman’s remains were sent to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

The two suspects remain behind bars in the Coshocton County Jail on $10,000 bond each. Additional charges against the couple are pending.