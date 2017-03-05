GUERNSEY COUNTY,Ohio–The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that starting Monday, March 6, crews will be closing a section of County Road 35 near Byesville.

The closure of Vocational Road (CR 35) will be between Ideal Road (CR 43) and Conquer Hill Road (CR 42).

ODOT crews will be performing a slide repair on County Road 35, Vocational Road, between 7 am and 5:30 daily.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 9.