HOUSTON (AP) – The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by eight last week to 885.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 712 rigs sought oil and 172 explored for natural gas last week. A year ago, only 406 rigs were active amid a slump in energy prices.

Texas added eight rigs while Colorado, North Dakota, Ohio and Wyoming each added one.

Oklahoma declined by two rigs while Alaska and New Mexico each lost one.

Arkansas, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.