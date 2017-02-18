MORRISTOWN, Ohio — Charges have been filed following an alleged sexual incident between a student and staff member at the Union Local Schools.

Union Local teacher Tiffany Cordes has been charged with a one felony count of sexual battery after a reported, student-involved, off-campus incident.

Board of Education attorney Gary Smith told media outlets on Thursday that the administration had received a report about an incident that reportedly happened off campus within the last month.

Smith said that the 27-year-old Cordes is no longer in a position to have contact with students.

If convicted of the felony charge, Cordes could face up to 5 years in prison, the revocation of her teaching license and she would also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender every 90 days for life.