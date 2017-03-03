ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Union Local High School teacher charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a student is off the job, but is not in jail.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tiffany Cordes was arraigned in Belmont County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Cordes is facing a single, felony count of sexual battery, which carries a maximum possible penalty of three years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Both Cordes’ attorney and prosecutors agreed the suspect would remain free on a personal recognizance bond, on the condition she has no contact with the alleged victim, or any other students at Union Local High School.

Union Local officials say Cordes does remain on paid administrative leave, but the status of her employment will be reviewed. The incident allegedly took place in the student’s pickup truck, when he and Cordes reportedly went out to pick up materials for backdrops for the prom.

A preliminary hearing for Cordes is set for next Tuesday.